Aug 20 Hangzhou Shunwang Technology Co Ltd

* Says signs agreement to acquire 80 percent stake in Hangzhou-based network technology firm for 93.6 million yuan(15.25 million US dollar)

* Says shares to resume trading on Aug 21

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/VEnX1K; bit.ly/1rXb398

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1395 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)