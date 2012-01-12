(Corrects paragraph 3 to say Brian Manca is the CAO, not the CEO. Manca and CEO Jeff Housenbold will jointly assume Rubash's responsibility.)

Jan 12 Photo-sharing service company Shutterfly Inc said its Chief Financial Officer Mark Rubash will leave the company next month, sending its shares down 6 percent after the bell.

The company said Rubash will be leaving on February 24 to "pursue a personal passion with an early stage medical technology company."

Chief Executive Jeff Housenbold and Chief Accounting Officer Brian Manca will assume Rubash's responsibilities and the company will start an immediate search for a new CFO, it said in a statement.

Shares of the company were trading at $22.53 after the bell. They had closed at $24.06 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)