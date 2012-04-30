* Sees Q2 loss/shr $0.33 to $0.37 vs est loss/shr $0.26

* Sees Q2 rev $90 mln to $92 mln vs est $88.4 mln

* Q1 loss/shr $0.29 vs est loss/shr $0.32

* Q1 rev up 60 pct to $91.3 mln vs est $84.6 mln

* Shares up 12 in aftermarket trade

April 30 Online photo-sharing service provider Shutterfly Inc's quarterly revenue surged 60 percent on strong demand for its products, sending its shares up 12 percent in extended trading.

The company was in news last month when it acquired bankrupt Eastman Kodak Co's online photo services business EasyShare Gallery for $23.8 million.

The jump in first-quarter sales helped the company narrow its loss to 29 cents a share, which topped analysts' estimates of 32 cents.

The company, which enables users to store and share their own images and create custom printed photobooks, cards and albums, also forecast higher-than-expected revenue for the second quarter.

Shutterfly expects a loss of 33 cents to 37 cents per share for the period on revenue of $90 million to $92 million in the second quarter.

Analysts were expecting a loss of 26 cents a share, on revenue of $88.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The strong results and revenue outlook comes at a time when the company is facing increasing competition from services like Hewlett Packard's Snapfish, American Greetings' Photoworks and Webshots brands and social networking site Facebook.

The company, said its net loss for the first quarter was $10 million, or 29 cents a share, compared with a loss of $7.8 million, or 27 cents a share, last year.

Quarterly revenue rose to $91.3 million.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 32 cents a share, on revenue of $84.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were up 12 percent at $35 in aftermarket trade on Monday. They closed at $31.16 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)