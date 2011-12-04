Dec 4 Shares of photo-sharing service company
Shutterfly Inc (SFLY.O) could fall further amid rising
competition, Barron's wrote in its Dec. 5 edition.
Competitive fears have hurt Shutterfly's shares, and the
selling could continue, especially now that Apple (AAPL.O) is
in the online-photo business, the financial weekly wrote.
Shares of the Redwood City, Calif.-based company already
have fallen to $29.09 from a high of $66.70 in April, and more
declines are in store, Barron's said.
Shutterfly insiders have sold some $12 million of stock in
the past six months, the weekly also pointed out.
(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Jan Paschal)