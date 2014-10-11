(Adds Hewlett-Packard comment)
Oct 10 Private equity firm Silver Lake failed to
reach a deal to acquire and combine photo-sharing sites
Shutterfly Inc and Snapfish by a deadline on Friday,
Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Silver Lake was in advanced talks to acquire Shutterfly for
at least $2 billion, Reuters reported last month.
Bloomberg reported that Silver Lake is still open to
returning to talks with Shutterfly.
Silver Lake has also decided against buying Hewlett-Packard
Co's Snapfish after performing due diligence, according
to the report.
A Hewlett-Packard spokeswoman declined to comment on the
report.
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel and Ken Wills)