BRIEF-Amgen says Perrigo CFO to join company late April
* Says Perrigo CFO Judy Brown to join company late April to head global business services and finance
Oct 29 Online photo-sharing service provider Shutterfly Inc reported a 25 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, helped by demand for its consumer and enterprise products.
Revenue rose to $122.7 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $98.5 million, a year earlier.
Shutterfly gets most of its revenue from selling photo books, greeting cards and stationery from users' photos.
The company's quarterly net loss narrowed to $10.1 million, or 27 cents per share, from $10.5 million, or 29 cents per share.
* Says Perrigo CFO Judy Brown to join company late April to head global business services and finance
* Perrigo Company Plc - company expects to reduce its global workforce by approximately 750 employees
* Slate Office REIT- may purchase for cancellation up to maximum of 3.9 million units over 12-month period from March 2, 2017 to March 1, 2018