Oct 29 Online photo-sharing service provider Shutterfly Inc reported a 25 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, helped by demand for its consumer and enterprise products.

Revenue rose to $122.7 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $98.5 million, a year earlier.

Shutterfly gets most of its revenue from selling photo books, greeting cards and stationery from users' photos.

The company's quarterly net loss narrowed to $10.1 million, or 27 cents per share, from $10.5 million, or 29 cents per share.