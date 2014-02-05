UPDATE 1-Luxury goods group Hermes delivers record 2016 profit margin
* Keeps ambitious medium-term sales growth goal (Adds detail, background)
Feb 5 Online photo-sharing services provider Shutterfly Inc reported an 18 percent fall in quarterly profit due to higher expenses, sending its shares down 9 percent after the bell.
The company's profit fell to $43.6 million, or $1.10 per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $53.0 million, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 17 percent to $410.8 million.
Operating expenses rose 27 percent to $141.5 million. (Reporting by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
LONDON, March 22 Home improvement retailer Kingfisher beat forecasts with an 8.3 percent rise in annual profit, with a resilient sales performance in Britain outweighing a softer French market which it remains cautious about.
PARIS, March 22 French luxury goods group Hermes posted on Wednesday a 13 percent increase in 2016 net profit, providing further evidence of a broader recovery in the luxury goods industry, and reported a record operating profit margin.