UPDATE 1-Luxury goods group Hermes delivers record 2016 profit margin
* Keeps ambitious medium-term sales growth goal (Adds detail, background)
* Forecasts 1st-qtr adj loss/shr of $0.86-$0.92 vs est loss $0.42
* Expects revenue of $132 mln-$135 mln vs est of $138.4 mln
* Shares fall 11 pct (Adds forecast, results details, compares with estimates)
Feb 5 Online photo-sharing services provider Shutterfly Inc forecast a bigger-than-expected loss in the current quarter after reporting an 18 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit due to higher expenses.
The company's shares fell 11 percent in extended trading.
Shutterfly forecast current-quarter adjusted loss of 86-92 cents per share, way above the 42 cents loss analysts on average were expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it expects revenue of $132 million to $135 million, missing the average analyst estimate of $138.4 million.
Shutterfly gets most of its revenue from selling photo books, greeting cards and stationery from users' photos and competes with Hewlett-Packard's Snapfish and Facebook Inc.
Shutterfly's fourth-quarter profit fell to $43.6 million, or $1.10 per share, from $53.0 million, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.
Operating expenses rose 27 percent to $141.5 million.
On an adjusted basis, Shutterfly earned $1.20 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.07 per share.
Revenue in the holiday shopping quarter - which accounts for about half of the company's total revenue - rose 17 percent to $410.8 million, above analysts' expectation of $406.3 million.
Shares of the Redwood City, California-based company closed at $49.67 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
LONDON, March 22 Home improvement retailer Kingfisher beat forecasts with an 8.3 percent rise in annual profit, with a resilient sales performance in Britain outweighing a softer French market which it remains cautious about.
PARIS, March 22 French luxury goods group Hermes posted on Wednesday a 13 percent increase in 2016 net profit, providing further evidence of a broader recovery in the luxury goods industry, and reported a record operating profit margin.