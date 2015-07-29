BRIEF-Paypal Holdings CEO Daniel Schulman's FY 2016 total compensation was $18.9 mln vs $14.4 mln in FY 2015
July 29 Shutterfly Inc reported a 15.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue as more customers used its personalized photo-based products and services.
The company's net loss narrowed to $23.8 million, or 63 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $27.1 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose to $183.9 million from $159.1 million.
* Qtrly revenue $8.6 million versus $9.7 million, qtrly loss per share $0.69 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: