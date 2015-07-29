July 29 Shutterfly Inc reported a 15.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue as more customers used its personalized photo-based products and services.

The company's net loss narrowed to $23.8 million, or 63 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $27.1 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $183.9 million from $159.1 million.

