BRIEF-Old Republic International announces new quarterly dividend rate, increases Board size
* Old Republic International Corp says a quarterly cash dividend at a new rate of 19 cents per share was declared on common stock
July 25 Online photo-sharing service provider Shutterfly Inc posted a rise in quarterly revenue, helped by demand at its enterprise segment.
Second-quarter revenue rose 31 percent to $99 million.
Net loss widened to $9.5 million, or 27 cents per share, from $3.7 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Apache Corp says expects minimum of 3,000 drillable locations at Alpine High - conf call
PARIS, Feb 23 France's Vivendi said it expects Canal Plus' turnaround efforts to bear fruit in 2017, after the pay-TV unit's French channels lost thousands of subscribers last year, resulting in a sharp fall in the media group's profits.