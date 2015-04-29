April 29 Shutterfly Inc reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the number of customers using its online photo-sharing service jumped 25 percent.

The company's net loss widened to $45.1 million, or $1.19 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $34.2 million, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $160.0 million from $137.1 million.

