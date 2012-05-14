* Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and Jefferies among
underwriters
* Intend to list on NYSE under the symbol "SSTK"
(Adds background, details of competition,)
By Vidya L Nathan
May 14 Online stock photography provider
Shutterstock plans an initial public offering of common stock to
raise up to $115 million.
Sources told Reuters earlier this month that Shutterstock,
which competes with stock photo leader Getty Images, is close to
filing for an IPO.
It owns a library of photographs and illustrations that
customers can license and download through subscription deals.
Shutterstock is backed by entities affiliated with Insight
Venture Partners and Pixel Holdings Inc. Shutterstock Chief
Executive Jonathan Oringer is the sole shareholder of Pixel
Holdings Inc, according to a regulatory filing with U.S.
regulators on Monday.
Oringer - who hails from Westchester, New York - founded the
company in 2003, uploading 30,000 stock photos to the site. The
site currently has more than 19 million images.
It competes with other online marketplaces for imagery like
iStockphoto, Fotolia and Dreamstime and traditional stock
content providers such as Corbis Corp.
Getty Images was taken private by Hellman & Friedman for
$2.4 billion in 2008.
For the year ended 2011, Shutterstock earned 21.8 million on
a revenue of $120.2 million. More than 550,000 active, paying
users contributed to revenue in 2011, representing an increase
of 71 percent compared to the prior year.
The New York-based company told the U.S Securities and
Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Morgan
Stanley, Deutsche Bank Securities and Jefferies were
underwriting the IPO.
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
The company intends to list its common stock on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSTK".
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Vidya P L Nathan in Bangalore;
Editing by Joyjeet Das)