Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
Oct 10 Online stock photography provider Shutterstock Inc priced its initial public offering of 4.5 million shares at $17 each, raising $76.5 million, the company said in a statement.
The pricing is above the company's expected price range of between $13 and $15 per share.
The New York-based company owns a library of photographs and illustrations that customers can license and download through subscription deals.
Shutterstock, which plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSTK," will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital and capital expenditures.
Shutterstock competes with other online providers of images such as iStockphoto, Fotolia and Dreamstime as well as more traditional stock content providers like Getty Images and Corbis Corp.
Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP agreed to acquire Getty Images for $3.3 billion in August.
Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank Securities and Jefferies are lead underwriters for the IPO.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 19 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off on Sunday from a Florida launch pad once used to send NASA astronauts to the moon, a step forward for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his company's goal of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. The 229-foot tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 soared off a seaside launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT) carrying a Dragon cargo ship bound for the station.