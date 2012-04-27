* Craft piggybacks on Boeing 747, bound for museum display
By Thomas Zambito
NEW YORK, April 27 The space shuttle Enterprise
flew to New York from Washington on Friday piggybacking atop a
Boeing 747 and made a dramatic flight along the Hudson River
past the Statue of Liberty to the delight of observers.
En route to John F. Kennedy International Airport, the
retired shuttle flew at low altitude along the river, giving
residents of New York and New Jersey an extraordinary view of
the craft, which will be put on display at a New York museum.
After three decades, the United States retired its space
shuttles last year after building the $100 billion International
Space Station, a 15-nation project. It will begin work on a new
generation of spaceships to carry astronauts beyond the
station's 240-mile-high (384-km-high) orbit.
The Enterprise flight took off from Washington Dulles
International Airport outside the nation's capital at about 9:30
a.m. EDT (1330 GMT). The flight was rescheduled from Wednesday
due to unfavorable weather.
It flew past the Statue of Liberty, up the Hudson River and
over the George Washington Bridge before turning to land to the
cheers of school children clad in astronaut garb. Also on hand
for its arrival were members of its original flight crew.
"I am proud that the Enterprise is going to have a great
home here," said retired Air Force Major General Joe Engle, who
commanded the first flight crew that conducted test flights with
the Enterprise in the late 1970s.
"You've got a tremendous piece of machinery here," he said.
Actor Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock on the "Star Trek"
television series and movies, was on hand for the arrival. He
recalled watching as Enterprise, which bears the same name as
the starship from "Star Trek," was unveiled in California.
"I was there in September 1976 when they rolled it out of
the hangar," he said. "The Air Force band was playing the theme
from Star Trek - da-da-da-da-daaaaa. I love it."
Nimoy said "Star Trek" fans waged a letter-writing campaign
to persuade then-President Gerald Ford to name the shuttle
Enterprise. "'Star Trek' fans can be very persuasive," he said.
Flashing a Vulcan gesture from "Star Trek," he said: "Live
long and prosper."
A prototype orbiter that was used for atmospheric test
flights in the 1970s but never on a space mission, Enterprise is
scheduled later to be moved by barge up the Hudson for display
at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in Manhattan.
It will be lifted by crane onto the Intrepid, an aircraft
carrier that has been a museum since 1982.
NASA has been flying the shuttles to cities around the
nation for display.
On April 19, space shuttle Discovery was flown over
Washington on its way to being displayed at the Smithsonian's
National Air and Space Museum annex in Virginia, where it
replaces Enterprise.
Sister ship Endeavour will head to the California Science
Center in Los Angeles in the fall, while Atlantis will go on
exhibit at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida.
