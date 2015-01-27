UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 27 SHW AG :
* Says joint venture negotiations with Shandong Longji are successfully completed
* Sino-Foreign Equity Joint Venture will operate under name HW Longji Brake Discs (LoungKou) Co., Ltd.
* Subsidiary of SHW, SHW Automotive GmbH, will be majority shareholder with interest of 51 percent, and Shandong Longji will hold an interest of 49 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.