BERLIN Jan 26 Electric car maker Tesla Motors
Inc confirmed on Thursday it was the customer that
cancelled a large order with German supplier SHW, but
denied it had anything to do with the new U.S. administration.
The loss of the 100 million euros ($107 million) order sent
shares in SHW, which assembles pumps and engine components as
well as brake discs, to a four-month low on Tuesday.
German media reports said the cancellation resulted from
political pressure after U.S. President Trump met chief
executives, including Tesla boss Elon Musk, on
Monday.
A spokeswoman for Tesla Europe said on Thursday the order
was cancelled because the supplier's product did not meet its
technical standards.
"The main reason why we now confirm that we cancelled the
order is to counter those utopian claims that we were acting in
response to political pressure," she said. "The fact is the
order was cancelled because technical standards weren't complied
with."
SHW, which had declined to name the company behind the
cancelled order, had said on Tuesday the customer felt technical
specifications for axle-drive pumps failed to meet its
requirements, but added that it did not accept the reason.
($1 = 0.9359 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Victoria Bryan;
Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)