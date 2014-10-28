Oct 28 SHW AG :

* 9-month sales rose 19.5 percent to 321.4 million euros

* Says 9-month EBITDA advances to 29.4 million euros

* Says in period from January to September 2014, incoming orders of SHW AG rose 15.2 percent to 328.6 million euros(1-9/2013: 285.3 million euros)

* Says adjusted 9-month EBITDA improved from 28.1 million euros to 29.4 million euros

* Says continues to expect group sales in fiscal year 2014 to be in range of 390 million euros to 415 million euros

* Sees FY 2014 EBITDA in order of 39 million euros to 41.5 million euros