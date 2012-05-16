SINGAPORE May 16 Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) , which is struggling with weak load factors, said on Wednesday it will suspend services to Abu Dhabi and Athens from Oct 26 due to weak demand.

SIA, the world's second-largest carrier by market value, currently flies to and from Abu Dhabi three times a week. The Singapore flag carrier flies to the Greek capital twice a week, rising to thrice a week between early July and late September.

"The suspensions are in line with Singapore Airlines' policy to match capacity to prevailing market demand," the carrier said in a statement.

SIA said on Tuesday it carried 1.50 million passengers last month, down from 1.52 million in March. Its passenger load factor, however, edged up to 79.7 percent from 79.5 percent the month before.

Earlier this month, SIA reported an unexpected loss for the quarter ended March, dragged by weak demand and high jet fuel prices. It also warned that passenger yields would remain weak. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)