SINGAPORE, Oct 17 Singapore Airlines (SIA) said on Monday it filled 68.9 percent of the space available on its planes for passengers and cargo in September, down from 69.6 percent in the same period a year earlier.

The passenger load factor on SIA flights fell 0.7 percentage points to 79.6 percent as capacity increased 5.8 percent. The number of passengers who flew SIA rose 4.8 percent to 1.4 million.

SIA's regional unit SilkAir posted a 0.7 percentage point rise in passenger load factor to 71.7 percent.

Overall cargo traffic fell 2.3 percent year-on-year, even as capacity decreased 2.6 percent, SIA said.

Table: Singapore Airlines capacity usage*

Sep 2011 Sep 2010 Change Overall load factor 68.9 69.6 -0.7 pts **Passenger load factor 79.6 80.3 -0.7 pts Cargo load factor 63.7 63.5 +0.2 pts Passengers carried 1.411 mln 1.347 mln +4.8 pct * load factor in percent ** refers to SIA only (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)