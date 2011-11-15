SINGAPORE, Nov 15 Singapore Airlines (SIA)
said on Tuesday it filled 68.9 percent of the space
available on its planes for passengers and cargo in October,
unchanged from September.
Utilisation of its aircraft was, however, down 2.1
percentage points from a year ago as capacity increase exceeded
the rise in cargo and passengers carried.
SIA's regional unit SilkAir posted a 2.2 percentage points
fall in passenger load factor to 73.8 percent.
Table: Singapore Airlines capacity usage*
Oct 2011 Oct 2010 Change
Overall load factor 68.9 71.0 -2.1 pts
Passenger load factor** 76.7 79.6 -2.9 pts
Cargo load factor 66.3 66.4 -0.1 pts
Passengers carried** 1.426 mln 1.423 mln +0.2 pct
* load factor in percent
** refers to SIA only
