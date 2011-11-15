SINGAPORE, Nov 15 Singapore Airlines (SIA) said on Tuesday it filled 68.9 percent of the space available on its planes for passengers and cargo in October, unchanged from September.

Utilisation of its aircraft was, however, down 2.1 percentage points from a year ago as capacity increase exceeded the rise in cargo and passengers carried.

SIA's regional unit SilkAir posted a 2.2 percentage points fall in passenger load factor to 73.8 percent.

Table: Singapore Airlines capacity usage*

Oct 2011 Oct 2010 Change Overall load factor 68.9 71.0 -2.1 pts Passenger load factor** 76.7 79.6 -2.9 pts Cargo load factor 66.3 66.4 -0.1 pts Passengers carried** 1.426 mln 1.423 mln +0.2 pct * load factor in percent ** refers to SIA only (Reporting by Kevin Lim)