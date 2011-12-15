Workers at Berlin airports to strike over pay on Wednesday -union
BERLIN, Feb 7 Ground staff at Berlin's two commercial airports will go on strike on Wednesday in a dispute over pay, Germany's biggest white collar union said on Tuesday.
SINGAPORE, Dec 16 Singapore Airlines (SIA) filled 67.2 percent of the space available on its planes for passengers and cargo in November, lower than 68.9 percent recorded in October, the world's second largest carrier by market value said late on Thursday.
Compared to a year ago, utilisation of its aircraft was also down 2.8 percentage points as increases in capacity exceeded demand on both cargo and passenger business.
SIA's regional unit SilkAir posted a 2.5 percentage points fall in passenger load factor from a year earlier to 79.0 percent.
Table: Singapore Airlines capacity usage*
Nov 2011 Oct 2011 Nov 2010 Change
Y/Y Overall load factor 67.2 68.9 70.0 -2.8 Passenger load factor** 75.2 76.7 78.9 -3.7
Cargo load factor 64.2 66.3 65.1 -0.9
Passengers carried** 1.395 1.426 1.433 -2.7
* load factor in percent ** refers to SIA only, measured in million (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Ron Popeski)
LONDON, Feb 7 A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft which was intercepted and escorted by fighter jets to Stansted airport northeast of London was diverted because of reports of a disruptive passenger, British police said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Tuesday that materials found by two American hikers in Bolivia do not contain any data from missing data recorders from a plane that crashed in 1985 killing 29 people.