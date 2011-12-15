SINGAPORE, Dec 16 Singapore Airlines (SIA) filled 67.2 percent of the space available on its planes for passengers and cargo in November, lower than 68.9 percent recorded in October, the world's second largest carrier by market value said late on Thursday.

Compared to a year ago, utilisation of its aircraft was also down 2.8 percentage points as increases in capacity exceeded demand on both cargo and passenger business.

SIA's regional unit SilkAir posted a 2.5 percentage points fall in passenger load factor from a year earlier to 79.0 percent.

Table: Singapore Airlines capacity usage*

Nov 2011 Oct 2011 Nov 2010 Change

Y/Y Overall load factor 67.2 68.9 70.0 -2.8 Passenger load factor** 75.2 76.7 78.9 -3.7

Cargo load factor 64.2 66.3 65.1 -0.9

Passengers carried** 1.395 1.426 1.433 -2.7

* load factor in percent ** refers to SIA only, measured in million (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Ron Popeski)