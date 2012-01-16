SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Singapore Airlines (SIA) filled 68.6 percent of the space available on its planes for passengers and cargo in December, higher than 67.2 percent reported in November.

Compared with a year ago, the load factor was down 1.2 percentage points as the airline put more capacity into its passenger and cargo business, the world's second largest carrier by market value said on Monday.

SIA's regional unit, SilkAir, reported a 1.4 percentage points fall in passenger load factor to 83.1 percent from a year ago.

Singapore Airlines, 55 percent owned by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd, has a market capitalisation of $9.9 billion, second after Air China Ltd .

Table: Singapore Airlines capacity usage*

Dec 2011 Nov 2011 Dec 2010 Change

Y/Y Overall load factor 68.6 67.2 69.8 -1.2 Passenger load factor** 79.6 75.2 80.7 -1.1

Cargo load factor 63.6 64.2 63.5 +0.1

Passengers carried** 1.536 1.395 1.516 +1.3

* load factor in percent ** refers to SIA only, measured in million (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Anshuman Daga)