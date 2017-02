SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Singapore Airlines (SIA) filled 65.5 percent of the space available on its planes for passengers and cargo in January, lower than 68.6 percent reported in December and 67.9 percent a year ago.

Passenger load factor fell to 77 percent from 78.1 percent a year ago, while cargo load factor dropped to 58.5 percent from 61.4 percent a year earlier, SIA said on Wednesday.

Except for Americas and Europe, passenger load factor weakened across most regions as capacity expansion outstripped growth in passenger carrier, SIA said.

SIA's regional unit, SilkAir, reported a fall of 0.3 percentage points in passenger load factor to 76.2 percent from a year ago.

Table: Singapore Airlines capacity usage*

Jan 2012 Dec 2011 Jan 2011 Change

Y/Y Overall load factor 65.5 68.6 67.9 -2.4 Passenger load factor** 77.0 79.6 78.1 -1.1 Cargo load factor 58.5 63.6 61.4 -2.9 Passengers carried** 1.468 1.536 1.444 +1.7

