MILAN, Sept 16 Poste Italiane said on
Friday it bought a 14.85 percent stake in Italian bank payment
provider SIA from Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti
(CDP) for 278 million euros ($312 million).
The recently privatised post office already reaps part of its
31 billion euro annual revenues from payment services offered to
families and companies and is seeking to expand this business.
In a statement, Poste Italiane said it acquired a 30 percent
share in FSIA, a CDP investment vehicle which owns 49.5 percent
of SIA.
The deal confirms a report by Reuters earlier this week
"The acquisition of the SIA stake is coherent with (the
company) priorities and accelerates our growth in the sector of
digital payment and transaction..." said Poste Italiane CEO
Francesco Caio.
SIA is a leading provider of bank payments, with a revenue
of 449 million euros in 2015.
Infrastructure fund F2i, which has CDP among its
shareholders, owns another 17 percent and various Italian banks
hold minority stakes.
($1 = 0.8897 euros)
