SINGAPORE, July 25 Singapore Airlines Ltd
, the world's second-largest carrier by market
capitalisation, swung to a net profit for the three months ended
June from a surprise loss in the previous quarter, but warned of
a weak outlook for its cargo business.
The Singapore flagship carrier earned S$78 million ($62
million) in the fiscal first quarter ended June, up from S$45
million a year earlier. Analysts polled by Reuters N e ws before
the results had expected SIA to turn in a net profit of around
S$70 million.
SIA posted a net loss of S$38.2 million in the
January-to-March quarter due to weak demand and high jet fuel
prices.
SIA faces increased competition from Middle Eastern carriers
on long-haul routes connecting Europe and North America to Asia,
pushing down yields on business class seats. SIA, which has
clung to its premium image, has also been losing market share to
low-cost carriers on regional routes.
"In this difficult environment, the group will maintain its
vigilance in cost control and remain nimble in deploying
capacity to meet market demand. The group is well positioned to
weather the challenges with its strong balance sheet," SIA said
in a statement on Wednesday.
But Singapore's flagship carrier warned that forward
indicators for air freight signal a weak outlook for the cargo
business, with the unit facing pressure in terms of demand and
yields.
($1 = 1.2604 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Ryan Woo)