SINGAPORE Jan 9 Singapore Airlines' new Indian joint venture with Tata Sons has chosen Airbus A320 aircraft over Boeing's 737 to launch its operations in the country, sources familiar with the decision said.

A project team set up by Singapore Airlines evaluated both aircraft and decided to go with the European plane, the two sources said.

The full-service carrier will get up to 20 A320s worth $1.83 billion at list prices. The planes will be sourced from leasing companies, rather than purchased direct from Airbus.

A Singapore Airlines spokesman referred queries to the joint venture's office in India, while an Airbus spokesman in Singapore said: "We do not comment on commercial discussions with existing or potential customers."

The new airline is expected to begin operations in the second half of this year. (Reporting By Siva Govindasamy; Editing by Alex Richardson)