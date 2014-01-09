(Adds background, details)
By Siva Govindasamy
SINGAPORE Jan 9 Singapore Airlines has chosen
Airbus's A320 to launch its new Indian joint venture
with Tata Sons, scoring a victory over rival Boeing
as the airline market in Asia's third biggest economy
shows signs of a revival.
Sources familiar with the decision said a project team
picked the European plane in preference to Boeing's 737 - the
aircraft ordered by low-cost operator SpiceJet to
expand its fleet in a deal reported by Reuters on Tuesday.
The demise of Kingfisher Airlines in 2012 marked an end to
the bitter competition that led to low ticket prices for Indian
consumers and high levels of losses for its airlines.
The subsequent drop in aircraft capacity gave the airlines
some breathing space, allowing them to raise fares and return to
profitability. Two years later, despite a slowing economy,
international and passenger demand has continued to grow.
That, and a liberalisation of Indian regulations that now
allow foreign airlines to invest in local ventures, means that
two new carriers will begin operations in 2014.
TATA SIA Airlines will start flying in the full service
segment in the second half of 2014, as will an AirAsia-Tata
joint venture in the low-cost market.
"The fundamentals of the Indian market should eventually
improve, but patience and initial losses may have to be
withstood," the Centre for Aviation, a consultancy, said in a
report in September.
Sources said that the SIA-Tata joint venture will get up to
20 A320s worth $1.83 billion at list prices. The planes will be
sourced from leasing companies, rather than purchased direct
from Airbus.
A Singapore Airlines spokesman referred queries to TATA-SIA
Airlines' office in India, while an Airbus spokesman in
Singapore said: "We do not comment on commercial discussions
with existing or potential customers."
The new airline has begun recruiting pilots and is close to
confirming its top executives, including a Singapore Airlines
executive as its chief executive officer.
It will initially operate out of New Delhi on domestic
services and compete with full service carriers Air India and
Jet Airways, which are the only players left in the full-service
market after the collapse of Kingfisher.
Jet, in which Abu Dhabi-based Etihad has a 24 percent stake,
and Air India are also expected to open tenders to replace some
of their older narrowbody and widebody aircraft in the coming
year.
Airbus has been promoting its Airbus A350 variants strongly
in the country, while Boeing expects to sell more of its 787s
and get orders for the latest variant of its 777, the 777X.
However, more than 70 percent of the Indian domestic market
is dominated by low-cost carriers such as IndiGo, SpiceJet and
GoAir.
NEW ORDERS
The decision by TATA-SIA extends Airbus's domination of
India's single-aisle aircraft segment.
IndiGo, which has the largest share of the Indian domestic
market, has more than 70 A320s in its fleet and orders for
around 190 more of the family of aircraft to be delivered over
the rest of this decade. GoAir, which will have 20 A320s in its
fleet this year, has orders for another 72 of the updated
A320neo variant.
Air India's narrowbody fleet comprises mostly the
A320-family of aircraft, while its low-cost subsidiary Air India
Express operates around 20 737s. Jet's narrowbody fleet
comprises only 737s.
Boeing's only other presence in the low-cost market comes
via Spicejet, which operates just over 40 737s. On Tuesday,
sources said that the airline has placed an order for 40 of the
re-engined 737 Max variants worth more than $4 billion at list
prices.
The deal comes as India's fourth-biggest airline by domestic
market share seeks new planes and new investments to revive its
fortunes after posting a record quarterly loss in November, hit
by costly fuel and a weak rupee.
SpiceJet's auditor said in its annual report as of March
2013 that its ability to remain a "going concern" depended on
establishing profitable operations and raising funds.
Industry sources say the long-awaited fleet renewal and the
search for a new investor have become intertwined, with the
airline seen as potentially more attractive once it secures
valuable delivery positions for the new jets from 2018 onwards.
Kapil Kaul, chief Executive for South Asia at the Centre for
Aviation, said that concerns remain over SpiceJet's ability to
finance its operations and the aircraft purchases.
"Our assessment is that $150 million-200 million are
required for the current set of operations. If they have to fund
the fleet, their requirement could be closer to $300 million,"
he added.
Sources in the banking sector, however, were more optimistic
about SpiceJet's aircraft order.
"This is an asset-backed transaction. It does not matter
whether the airline is making a loss because the aircraft is a
pretty liquid collateral," said a senior banker with a private
sector Indian bank, which is in talks with Spicejet to part-fund
the deal.
"You just paint it and sell it, anybody can use it.
Financing aircraft is never a problem," the banker said on
condition of anonymity.
(Additional reporting by Tim Hepher in PARIS and Devidutta
Tripathy and Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Alex Richardson)