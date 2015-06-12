BANGKOK, June 12 Thailand's largest industrial
conglomerate Siam Cement PCL (SCC) said on Friday sales
from its paper and packaging business should rise 5-10 percent
this year as higher demand from Southeast Asia countries helps
offset slow growth at home.
Siam Cement, Southeast Asia's biggest packaging paper maker,
expects domestic demand to rise just 1 percent to 2 percent in
2015 due to weak consumption and poor exports, said Roongrote
Rangsiyopash, president of its packaging unit.
"Domestic demand is not quite good, while growth in Vietnam
should be around 5 percent and 6-7 percent in the Philippines,"
Roongrote told reporters, speaking after an event to mark the
rebranding of the company's paper business.
He said he expected domestic demand to improve in the second
half on hopes of better economic conditions, while Southeast
Asian markets are expected to grow 5 percent or more.
Siam Cement had sales of $2 billion from paper and packaging
business last year, accounting for 15 percent of total sales.
But profit from the paper business slid 30 percent in
January-March compared with the same quarter a year earlier due
to weak margin and rising expenses.
Siam Cement reorganised its paper business to focus more on
packaging operations, which are expected to contribute 80-90
percent of combined paper-packaging sales over the next five
years, up from 70-75 percent currently, Roongrote said.
The company, which has packaging production bases in
Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines and Singapore, has actively
invested to expand packaging capacity in the region, he said.
Last year, Siam Cement acquired a 90 percent stake in PT Indoris
Printingdo, a producer of high-quality packaging products in
Indonesia.
Siam Cement is investing 4.125 billion baht ($122.22
million) to expand packaging paper capacity in Vietnam with
annual capacity of 243,000 tonnes, and expected to start
operations in 2017, Roongrote said. The expansion will increase
Siam Cement's annual capacity to 2.6 million tonnes across
Southeast Asian operations.
The company also set aside a research and development budget
of more than 400 million baht this year to focus on high
value-added packaging products, which offer high margins,
Roongrote said.
($1 = 33.7500 baht)
