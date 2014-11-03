BANGKOK Nov 3 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl

* Says expects 2014 loan growth to be below the banking industry's average 3-4 percent loan growth, President Kannikar Chalitaporn told reporters

* Says the banking industry's loans grew around 1.8-2 percent in the first nine months of this year; the bank earlier forecast the sector's loan growth at 5-6 percent

* Says aims to maintain its non-performing loans at 2.1 percent of total lending at the end of this year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)