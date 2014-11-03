BRIEF-Raiffeisen Hungary unit expects to remain profitable -CEO
* Hungary unit to remain profitable barring any unforeseen measures -CEO
BANGKOK Nov 3 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl
* Says expects 2014 loan growth to be below the banking industry's average 3-4 percent loan growth, President Kannikar Chalitaporn told reporters
* Says the banking industry's loans grew around 1.8-2 percent in the first nine months of this year; the bank earlier forecast the sector's loan growth at 5-6 percent
* Says aims to maintain its non-performing loans at 2.1 percent of total lending at the end of this year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
LAGOS, March 22 The Nigerian naira gained 1.1 percent to a six-month high of 430 per dollar on the black market on Wednesday, traders said.
* Ascent Resources Utica Holdings- co, Aru Finance intend to offer $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes in two series due in 2022 and 2025