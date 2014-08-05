* Housing loans seen up 6-8 pct this year

* Improved economic outlook and consumer confidence spur demand (Recasts with comments from banks)

BANGKOK Aug 5 Two leading Thai banks said on Tuesday that they were optimistic about the chances for a recovery in home lending and consumer demand in the second half of the year, as confidence in the economy has improved since the army took power in May.

Months of political turmoil had sapped both consumer and business confidence, and a slowdown in demand from home buyers prompted several developers to cancel new launches in Thailand's over-supplied $20 billion real estate market.

"Demand should accelerate in the second half amid signs of an improving economy and domestic confidence," Alongkot Boonmasuk, the bank's first vice president at Thailand's fourth-largest lender Kasikornbank, told reporters.

Kasikornbank, Thailand's fourth-largest lender, expected its housing loan to grow between 6 and 8 percent this year, in line with overall home loans, which are expected to rise by between 560 billion to 570 billion baht ($17.44 billion to 17.75 billion) this year, he said.

Overall housing loans in Thailand, which account for a quarter of total lending by the country's banks, are expected to grow by 6-8 percent this year, better than earlier forecast of a 10 percent contraction, according to Kasikornbank.

Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB), Thailand's largest home loan lender, said it expected its housing loans to grow 7 percent this year, and aims to offer new mortgages of 100 billion baht ($3.11 billion).

The bank planned to focus on giving loans to condominium buyers, in view of the relatively low level of non-performing loans (NPLs) for that segment, Pikun Srimahunt, first executive vice president, told reporters.

