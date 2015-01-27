BANGKOK Jan 27 Siam Commercial Bank PCL , Thailand's third-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday it aimed for a loan growth of 5-7 percent this year, up from 2.4 percent last year, due mainly to improving economic outlook.

The bank's 2015 target will be in line with the estimated growth of the overall banking sector, helped by corporate demand for working capital and the government's investments in infrastructure projects, Siam's senior executive vice president, Arthid Nanthawithaya, told a news conference.

The forecast was based on the assumption that the country's gross domestic product will rise 3.0-3.5 percent in 2015, he said, adding the bank targeted gross non-performing loan at 2.11-2.3 percent of total lending this year, versus 2.11 percent at the end of 2014.

The sector's loans grew about 4.0-4.5 percent in 2014.

Siam Commercial Bank, 23.7 percent owned by the investment arm of the royal family's Crown Property Bureau, planned to tap more small and medium-sized clients to boost loan growth this year, President Kannikar Chalitaporn said. ($1 = 32.55 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)