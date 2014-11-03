BANGKOK Nov 3 Siam Commercial Bank, Thailand's largest lender by market value, has appointed Arthid Nanthawithaya as its deputy chairman and chief executive officer, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Yol Phokasub will also become the bank's new president, succeeding Kannikar Chalitaporn, said the people who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

It was not immediately clear who the bank's current CEO is.

Both Yol and Arthid are currently senior executive vice presidents at the bank. They will take up their new roles on April 2 next year, the people said.

Siam Commercial Bank, 23.7 percent owned by Crown Property Bureau group, the investment arm of the Thai monarchy, approved the appointments in a board meeting on Monday morning and will hold a news conference in the afternoon, the sources said.

In terms of assets, the bank is Thailand's third largest after Bangkok Bank and Krung Thai Bank. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)