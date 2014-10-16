BANGKOK Oct 16 Siam Commercial Bank,
Thailand's third-largest lender by assets, said on Thursday its
third quarter net profit rose 4.2 percent from a year earlier,
fuelled chiefly by higher fee income, falling costs and and a
lower provision.
The bank posted July-September net profit of 13.25 billion
baht ($408 million), slightly lower than the 13.4 billion baht
average forecast of nine analysts polled by Reuters. This
compared with 12.7 billion baht a year earlier.
SCB, which is 23.7 percent owned by the investment arm of
the Thai royal family, aimed for loan growth of 5 percent this
year and continues to focus on cutting funding costs amid weak
lending demand in a slowing economy.
Loans grew 2.7 percent in the third quarter, while
non-performing loans (NPLs) were 2.11 percent of total loans, up
from 2.08 percent in the same period a year earlier, the bank
said in a statement.
($1=32.5000 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)