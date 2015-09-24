(Adds details)
By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
BANGKOK, Sept 24 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl
said on Thursday it sold its stake in Siam Cement Pcl
, raising 4.46 billion baht ($122.76 million) to help to
cover provisions for loans to struggling steel firm Sahaviriya
Steel Industries.
The bank was one of three main creditors that lent SSI money
to buy Britain's second-largest steelmaker in early 2011. But a
sharp drop in international steel prices forced SSI to halt
production last week at its British plant in Redcar in northeast
England.
The other two banks are Krung Thai Bank and Tisco
Bank. The three banks said on Monday they were
working on restructuring around 50 billion baht ($1.4 billion)
of SSI's debt.
Siam Commercial Bank's chief executive Arthid Nanthawithaya
said the debt restructuring was expected to be completed in one
or two weeks.
He also said Siam Commercial Bank was selling some of its
foreign investments to meet a target of raising 7-8 billion baht
($192.78 million-$220.32 million) toward SSI loan provisions of
10-11 billion baht. The Siam Cement stake sale is included in
the 7-8 billion baht target. The shortfall will come from SCB's
earnings.
The Siam Cement shares were sold to the Crown Property
Bureau which is already a major shareholder in Thailand's
biggest cement firm, Arthid told Reuters. The Bureau also owns a
21.3 percent stake in Siam Commercial Bank.
"We sold all our holding in Siam Cement to the Crown
Property Bureau," Arthid said. "The Crown Property Bureau wanted
to raise its stakes in Siam Cement. So, the shares changed hands
in the same investor group."
The Bureau manages the institutional assets of the Thai
monarchy.
Before Thursday's purchase, the Bureau had 360 million
shares equivalent to 30 percent in Siam Cement, stock exchange
data showed.
Shares in Siam Commercial Bank, Thailand's third-largest
lender by assets, jumped 4 percent after the sale. Siam Cement
shares rose 0.9 percent.
The broader SET index was down 0.2 percent against a
backdrop of weaker Asian markets.
About 9.07 million of Siam Cement shares changed hands in
big lot deals on the main board, the Thai bourse said.
($1 = 36.3100 baht)
($1 = 36.3300 baht)
