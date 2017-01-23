SINGAPORE Jan 23 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB)
has begun to formally seek bids for its life insurance
business in a sale that could raise about $3 billion for
Thailand's third-biggest lender, said people with knowledge of
the process.
Prudential PLC, AIA Group > and Manulife
Financial Corp are among insurers weighing a bid for
SCB Life Assurance, the people said.
SCB was looking to sell a 49 percent stake in the unit last
year, but the process was delayed due to expected changes in
foreign shareholder rules governing the sector, according to
separate sources aware of the process.
Whether it sells all or only part of the business depends on
the offers it receives and who they are from, the people said.
First round bids are expected to be submitted by early February,
they added.
Thailand caps foreign companies' stakes in domestic
insurance ventures at 49 percent, but may permit higher holdings
on a case-by-case basis.
The deal is expected to include the rights to sell insurance
products through SCB's 1,200 branch network. The so-called
bancassurance model is lucrative for banks as global insurers
are keen to pay hefty fees for access to lenders' branch
networks and for exposure to a rapidly growing middle class in
developing markets, such as Thailand.
SCB Life is ranked fourth in Thailand's life insurance
market, with Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Co as the market
leader.
Other major players are AIA, France's AXA, which
has a deal with Krung Thai Bank, and Thai Life
Insurance.
Southeast Asia is seen as a growth region for foreign
insurers, who are attracted by relatively faster growth rates of
life premiums and the region's low insurance penetration.
The sources for this story declined to be identified as they
were not authorised to speak to the media.
SCB's Chief Executive Officer Arthid Nanthawithaya declined
to comment. Prudential, AIA and Manulife declined comment.
