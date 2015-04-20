BANGKOK, April 20 Siam Commercial Bank, Thailand's third-largest lender by assets, reported a better than-expected 0.2 percent rise in first-quarter earnings on Monday as rising interest income and loan growth outweighed higher expenses.

SCB posted a net profit of 13.15 billion baht ($407 million)in the January-March quarter, higher than the 12.5 billion baht average forecast by 10 analysts polled by Reuters. This compared with a net profit of 13.13 billion baht in the same period a year earlier.

Loan disbursals grew 4.3 percent on year, while non-performing loans (NPLs) rose to 2.13 percent of the total lending versus 2.11 percent in the same period a year earlier, SCB said in a statement. ($32.35 Baht)

