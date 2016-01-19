BANGKOK Jan 19 Siam Commercial Bank (SCB)
, Thailand's third largest lender by assets, reported a
drop of 11.5 percent in 2015 net profit, the first yearly
decline since 2009, hit by higher provisions and slow loan
growth.
Net profit was 47.2 billion baht ($1.30 billion), in line
with an average 47 billion baht forecast by seven analysts
polled by Reuters. Siam Commercial Bank had posted a record net
profit of 53.3 billion baht in 2014.
Fourth-quarter net profit fell 3.6 percent from a year
earlier to 11.8 billion baht, it said in a statement.
($1 = 36.2600 baht)
