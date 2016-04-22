BANGKOK, April 22 Siam Commercial Bank PCL (SCB) said on Friday it would raise its loan-loss provision range to 1.15 percent to 1.25 percent of total loans this year, from 1.0 percent last year, as it sees a higher risk of default as economic growth slows.

Thailand's third-largest lender by assets has, along with peers, endured sluggish loan demand over the past two years while earnings have been pulled down by a rise in bad debts.

"This is to cope with future uncertainty and an expectation that the Thai economy in 2016 will recover at a moderate pace and the level of delinquencies will still remain high," the bank said in a statement.

Subdued consumer demand at home and weak exports have hampered Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, with the central bank last month lowering its 2016 economic growth forecast to 3.1 percent from 3.5 percent.

Earlier on Friday, SCB said net profit fell 20 percent in the first quarter from the same period a year prior to 10.55 billion baht ($301.08 million), hit by a surge in loan-loss provisions.

First-quarter provisions rose nearly 40 percent to 5 billion baht, or 1.09 percent of total loans, the bank said. That compared with 0.78 percent to 0.80 percent of early 2015.

Outstanding loans grew 0.3 percent from three months prior, while non-performing loans (NPLs) stood at 2.64 percent of the total at the end of March compared with 2.89 percent at the end of December, the bank said.

($1 = 35.0400 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Christopher Cushing)