* Q2 net profit 12.8 bln baht vs 11.9 bln baht forecast
* Non-interest income up 22 pct on reversal of provisions
* Q2 loan loss provision up 66 pct, NPLs up to 2.77 pct
BANGKOK, July 20 Thailand's Siam Commercial Bank
Pcl (SCB) said on Wednesday quarterly net profit fell 3
percent from a year earlier as it set aside loan loss provisions
to increase its bad debt coverage ratio.
Thailand's third largest lender by assets posted a net
profit of 12.8 billion baht ($365.51 million), higher than the
average 11.9 billion baht forecast by eight analysts polled by
Reuters.
The better-than-expected profit was mainly because of a
special profit following the reversal of 4.3 billion baht
provision for its insurance unit SCB Life which was booked in
the first quarter, the bank said in a statement.
The reversal was as a result of new rules issued by the
insurance regulator which allow banks to calculate the policy
reserves at a discount rate and "illiquidity premium" to be
added on top of the eight-quarter weighted average government
bond yields for the discount rate, it said.
The bank's non interest income rose 22 percent due to the
reversal of SCB Life's provisions, which resulted in higher net
insurance premiums and gain on investment, it said.
SCB's non performing loans stood at 2.77 percent of total
lending at the end of June, versus 2.64 percent at the end of
March due to a lacklustre economic recovery.
The bank's loan loss provision jumped 66 percent from a year
earlier to 8.5 billion baht, while its bad debt coverage ratio
rose to 130 percent at the end of June from 122.8 percent at the
end of March, it said.
SCB, along with peers, has endured sluggish loan demand over
the past two years while earnings have been dragged down by
rising provisions and bad debts.
($1 = 35.0200 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn;
Editing by Keith Weir and Alexandra Hudson)