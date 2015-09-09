BANGKOK, Sept 9 Thai building materials retailer Siam Global House Pcl plans to set up outlets in three Southeast Asian nations and open seven new stores per year at home in the next five years, the company said on Wednesday, as it looks to boost growth amid a slowing domestic economy.

The company will focus on Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia and aims to conclude an investment plan with a local partner in the fourth quarter, Chief Executive Witoon Suriyawanakul told investors during a quarterly presentation.

"Despite a slow domestic economy, we are looking for ways to grow and expand further. We are comfortable with the three countries because their economic growth is higher than Thailand's," Witoon said, without giving details of the proposed investment.

Siam Global, a leading operator in the home improvement segment, plans to increase store count to 39 by end-2015 from 32 stores at the end of 2014, Business Development Officer Thanisorn Bhasipol said during the presentation.

The company said in April it would invest around 250 million baht ($7 million), including land costs, in each new store it sets up this year.

Siam Global, 30-percent owned by Siam Cement Group, will also increase the proportion of own-brand products to 12 percent of sales to boost margins, Witoon said.

Margins for own-brand products are typically higher, at 40 percent, versus 13 percent for other branded products, said Witoon.

The company's same-store sales rose 4.4 percent in the second quarter thanks to sustained demand for basic building materials and low base effect from a year ago.

Same store sales are expected to be lower in the third quarter due to weak seasonal demand, but they should improve in the fourth quarter as purchasing power gets a boost from the government's recently-announced economic stimulus measures, Witoon said.

Siam Global reported a 55 percent increase in net profit, at 263.4 million baht, in the second quarter. Net sales rose 14 percent.

($1 = 36.0000 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)