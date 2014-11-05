UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BANGKOK Nov 5 Siam Makro PCL
* Q3 net profit 1.08 billion baht ($32.9 million) vs 1.02 billion baht a year earlier
* It was expected to report a net profit of 1.2 billion baht for the quarter, according to StarMine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.8300 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by Jane Baird)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources