UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 9 Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers:
* India's May two-wheeler sales 1515556 vehicles, up 9.75 pct vs year ago - Industry Body
* India's May total domestic passenger vehicle sales at 231640 vehicles - Industry Body
* India's May total domestic passenger vehicle sales up 6.26 pct vs year ago - Industry Body
* India's May domestic passenger car sales 158996 vehicles, down 0.86 pct vs year ago - Industry Body
* India's May commercial vehicle sales 57089 vehicles, up 16.89 pct vs year ago - Industry Body (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources