BANGKOK, Sept 20 Thailand's Siam Cement Pcl :

* Says it has bought 30 percent shares of Indonesia's PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk in a deal worth 13.5 billion baht ($442 million).

* SCC told the exchange that its subsidiary SCG Chemical has signed a contract to buy the 30 percent shares in Indonesian petrochemical firm on Sept. 19.

* On Monday, Siam Cement shares closed at 303 baht, while the broader index was down 1.6 percent. ($1 = 30.50 Baht) (Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat)