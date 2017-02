BANGKOK Oct 20 Thailand's top industial conglomerate, Siam Cement Pcl , said on Thursday the company and its subsidiaries had temporarily shut several plants including cement, paper and building material units due to floods.

Its Quality Construction Products Pcl at flood-hit Bang Pa-in Industrial Estate, Ayutthaya province, had ceased production since Oct. 12, it said in a statement to the stock exchange.

SCC has full insurance coverage, it said.

