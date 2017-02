BANGKOK, Sept 15 Thailand's Siam Cement Pcl :

* Expects 2011 cement sales volume to rise 5 percent, in line with the industry, Pramote Techasupatkul, president of the cement unit, told reporters

* Says demand should recover after flooding in several parts of Thailand

* Expects 2011 cement margins to drop after the government asked for producers to cut selling prices, while operating costs remain high (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij. Editing by Jason Szep)