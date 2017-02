BANGKOK, Sept 26 Thailand's Siam Cement :

* Expects cement demand up over 5 percent in 2012, helped by the government's populist policies and public spending, Chief Executive Kan Trakulhoon told reporters

* Expects to book 30 percent of investment in its recently acquired Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk (CAP) in Indonesia in the fourth quarter

* Expects to have more clarity on financing for its long-awaited petrochemical complex in Vietnam (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)