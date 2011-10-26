BANGKOK Oct 26 Thailand's Siam Cement Pcl :

* Expects its businesses to recover in the first and second quarters next year after the floods recede, the company said in a statement

* Flooding has not affected its main production capacity; it will speed up production of building materials to serve demand after the floods recede

* Expects very weak domestic deand in cement and building materials in the fourth quarter due to flooding

* Expects fourth-quarter paper demand to drop by "double digits" from the third quarter, affected by the production disruption (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate and Pisit Changplayngam)