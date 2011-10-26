BANGKOK Oct 26 Thailand's Siam Cement Pcl
* Expects its businesses to recover in the first and second
quarters next year after the floods recede, the company said in
a statement
* Flooding has not affected its main production capacity; it
will speed up production of building materials to serve demand
after the floods recede
* Expects very weak domestic deand in cement and building
materials in the fourth quarter due to flooding
* Expects fourth-quarter paper demand to drop by "double
digits" from the third quarter, affected by the production
disruption
(Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate and Pisit Changplayngam)