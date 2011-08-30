BANGKOK Aug 30 Thailand's top industrial
conglomerate, Siam Cement Pcl , confirmed on Tuesday it
was interested in buying stakes in two petrochemical companies
in Indonesia worth a combined estimated $1.1 billion.
"We are interested in both petrochemical firms in
Indonesia...details of the deals cannot be disclosed at this
point because they are quite big deals," Chief Executive Kan
Trakulhoon told reporters.
Indonesian chemical producer Sulfindo Adiusaha is up for
sale with an estimated price tag of $700 million and may draw
interest from Siam Cement and South Korea's Hanwha Chemical Corp
when first-round bids are due in late August,
sources with knowledge of the deal said recently.
Separately, Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings
is trying to sell its 23 percent stake in Indonesian
petrochemicals maker Chandra Asri in a deal worth an estimated
$400 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal told
Reuters recently.
Last week, Thailand's PTT group said it was keen to
buy a stake in Chandra Asri.
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong. Editing by Jason Szep)