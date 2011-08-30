* Confirms Siam Cement keen for stakes in two Indonesian
petchem firms
* Seeks Southeast Asian expansion
* PTT also eyes stake in Indonesia's Chandra Asri
* Shares up 1 pct, outperform market
By Pisit Changplagngam
BANGKOK, Aug 30 Thailand's top industrial
conglomerate, Siam Cement Pcl , will bid for two
Indonesian petrochemical assets worth an estimated $1.1 billion,
the company said on Tuesday, as part of a Southeast Asia
expansion drive.
The deals are set to be another indication of increasing
foreign interest in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, which is
attracting investors because of strong economic growth and a
buoyant stock market.
Siam Cement, 30-percent owned by the Thai royal family's
Crown Property Bureau, said it was interested in PT Sulfindo
Adiusaha, an Indonesian chemical producer controlled by
Indonesia's Tanojo family.
South Korea's Hanwha Chemical Corp may also bid
for Sulfindo Adiusaha, sources with knowledge of the deal said
recently.
Sulfindo's owners, the Tanojo-controlled Victoria Group, are
seeking to sell the whole company for about $700 million.
Separately, Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte
Ltd is trying to sell its 23 percent stake in PT
Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk in a deal worth an
estimated $400 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the
deal told Reuters recently.
"We are interested in both petrochemical firms in
Indonesia...details of the deals cannot be disclosed at this
point because they are quite big deals," Siam Cement Chief
Executive Kan Trakulhoon told reporters on Tuesday.
Thailand's top energy firm, state-controlled PTT Pcl
is also keen to buy a stake in Chandra Asri, an
industry source said last week, possibly through its PTT
Chemical Pcl unit.
SOUTHEAST ASIA EXPANSION
Siam Cement and PTT group have aggressively scouted for
opportunities for assets overseas, especially in Southeast Asia.
Siam Cement focuses on three core business: cement,
petrochemicals, paper and packaging. Petrochemicals generally
make up almost half of profits.
Valued at $13.2 billion, Siam Cement had cash of about 58
billion baht ($1.93 billion) at the end of June.
The company already has interests in petrochemical plants in
Indonesia and its subsidiary, Thai Plastic Chemicals Pcl
, has a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plant in the country
with a capacity of 120,000 tonne a year.
If Siam Cement acquires Sulfindo, the group would have PVC
capacity of 200,000 tonnes a year, compared with total PVC
capacity in Indonesia of 605,000 tonnes, and that would raise
its market share to 33.1 percent from 19.8 percent, Kasikorn
Securities said in a note to clients.
The conglomerate also planned to build a $3.5-4.0 billion
petrochemical complex in Vietnam, but the project has been
delayed since 2009. Siam Cement has said it expected to conclude
a plan for the project in Vietnam by the middle of 2011.
At 0738 GMT, Siam Cement shares were unchanged after rising
more than 1 percent earlier, while the broad index was
0.04 percent lower.
($1 = 29.99 Baht)
(Additional reporting and writing by Khettiya Jittapong;
Editing by Jason Szep)