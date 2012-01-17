BANGKOK Jan 17 Siam Cement Pcl, Thailand's top industrial conglomerate, said on Tuesday it was keen to invest in a new cement plant in Myanmar as part of its drive for regional expansion.

"We have been studying opportunities in Myanmar for two years. Our decision will depend on the investment promotion policies of the Myanmar government and its mining policy," Chief Executive Kan Trakulhoon told reporters.

Siam Cement, 30 percent owned by the Thai royal family's Crown Property Bureau, has been looking to buy assets in Southeast Asia as part of its regional expansion.

In September, the company agreed to buy 30 percent of Indonesia's Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk for $442 million. ($1 = 31.85 Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)